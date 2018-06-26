MTV classic ‘Daria’ to be streamed on Hulu, after a week its reboot was announced

Last week MTV had announced a reinvention of their cult animated franchise Daria, tentatively titled Daria & Jodie bringing back the favourite misanthropic teenager to the small screen.

Adding to this excitement, online streaming service, Hulu has lately announced an exclusive licensing deal with Viacom that brings all five years of the classic to the streaming platform.

Originally a recurring character on Beavis and Butt-Head, Daria Morgendorffer was spun off into her own show that ran from 1997-2002, with 70 episodes over five years that included an unaired pilot, two TV movies and two specials.

Part of the lineup for its new production unit, MTV Studios, the series will follow the iconic character, Daria and her friend Jodie Landon. Jodie is Daria’s intellectual equal, but unlike Daria, she’s popular and well-liked in school.

According to the information released by MTV: Daria & Jodie will ‘reinvent’ the iconic original show, which aired from 1997 to 2002. Viewers will watch these two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race.

Grace Edwards, who previously wrote for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Inside Amy Schumer, is on board to write Daria & Jodie.

MTV president Chris McCarthy mentioned in a statement that MTV Studios is hoping to reimagine shows from its archives. “MTV has the biggest collection of hit youth franchises that spans more than three decades of content and over 200 titles, part of which have fueled our resurgence,” he said. “With MTV Studios, we are for the first time ever opening up this vault beyond our own platforms to reimagine the franchises with new partners,” he added.

Hulu has also announced the return of DreamWorks TV series Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, The Penguins of Madagascar and Alvinnnn!!! and the Chipmunks.