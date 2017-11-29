Mr. Krabs from ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ will be celebrating his 75th birthday tomorrow



The all-time favourite animated television shows that brought joy and excitement to children (and adults too!) will be celebrating the birthday of one of its stars. Though everyone’s favourite star is SpongeBob SquarePants, the celebrations are for the owner and founder of Krusty Krab restaurant Mr. Eugene Harold Krabs.

According to Mr. Krabs driver’s license, he was born on 30 November 1942. The character will now celebrate his 75th birthday tomorrow, and as always it’s going to be a big party with unlimited Krabby patties. Every year on this date, fans post on social media and forums wishing him also the YouTube channel also fills up with videos made by kids of all ages displaying their love for the character.

The television animated show has just recently launched the 12th season, we also await the SpongeBob SquarePants three animated movie, which is currently in production. The creator and animator Stephen Hillenburg was approached for the project and the third stand alone film is slated for release on 2 August 2019. Until then Mr. Krabs and the rest of his friends will always remain young in everyone’s heart.