MPC LA promotes Michael Gregory as the VFX creative director

MPC Los Angeles has announced that Michael Gregory has been promoted to VFX creative director. Gregory will work alongside VFX creative director Rob Hodgson to lead the studio’s advertising VFX division.

Gregory joined the Los Angeles studio in March 2016 as head of 2D after 13 years of experience at MPC London, where he became one of the industry’s most sought out and well-liked VFX supervisors and lead artists. His most recent work via MPC LA includes commercials for Nike, Samsung, State Farm and Atari | The Witcher, as well as the latest music video from the Rolling Stones – “Ride ‘Em On Down” – with industry leading directors Mark Romanek, Adam Berg, Wayne McClammy, Johnny Hardstaff and François Rousselet.

“Michael is a proven leader and one of MPC’s most talented and accomplished artists,” said MPC USA, managing director, Justin Brukman. “We’re pleased to recognise his efforts over the past 14 years with the pivotal leadership role of VFX creative director. Working with Rob Hodgson in a formidable partnership, Michael will lead MPC’s talented team of artists, giving them the freedom to excel in craft and storytelling, while collaborating with our clients on innovative and effective content. We look forward to the road ahead which will see the release of some of the studio’s most exciting work to date.”

In the role of VFX creative director, Gregory joins Hodgson, whose credits span films such as Inception, X-Men: First Class, American Beauty and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and commercials for Visa, BMW, Apple, Guinness, Nike, DirecTV, GE and many more.

“I’m fortunate to have learned the art of visual effects and come into my own as an artist amongst the wonderful craft of the UK ad industry,” said Gregory. “The move to the USA earlier this year enabled me to begin the next chapter of my career in the renowned American ad market, tapping into endless opportunity with continued support from MPC. I enjoy building and working within successful teams, and look forward to being part of the studio’s growth and continued success in Los Angeles.”

Gregory’s work includes many of the industry’s most acclaimed commercials such as Channel 4’s Cannes Film Craft Grand Prix-winner “Meet the Superhumans” for the Paralympics Games. He brings an exemplary aesthetic sensibility, expertise leading teams on large-scale projects and long-standing relationships with top directors to his role as head of 2D.

A graduate of Central St. Martins School of Art, Michael joined MPC in 2003 and worked his way up from runner to lead artist. He has since collaborated with top-tier directors such as Traktor, Dom and Nic, Jonathan Glazer, Nick Gordon, Noam Murro, Mark Romanek, Tom Tagholm and Neil Gorringe, to note only a few. Michael’s work has been honoured with a VES Award for Outstanding Animated Commercial for Cadbury “Spots v Stripes” and a D&AD Pencil and British Arrow for Channel 4’s “Street Summer” campaign, for which he helped develop an innovative new filming technique.