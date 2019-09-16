‘Mortal Kombat’ a movie based on the same game franchise is under production

Mortal Kombat players keep your enthusiasm high because an explosive action-adventure movie from the same video game franchise is under production on New Line Cinema. Award-winning Australian commercial filmmaker Simon McQuoid, marking his feature directorial debut with the movie.

The explosive action-adventure is based on the blockbuster video game franchise, which released one of the most successful video game launch in its history with Mortal Kombat 11.

The diverse international cast reflects the global nature of the brand, with talent spanning the worlds of film, television and martial arts. The ensemble includes Joe Taslim as Sub Zero; Ludi Lin as Liu Kang; Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade; Josh Lawson as Kano; Tadanobu Asano as Raiden; Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Bridges; Chin Han as Shang Tsung; Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion; Max Huang as Kung Lao; Sisi Stringer as Mileena; and Lewis Tan.

James Wan (The Conjuring universe films, Aquaman) and Todd Garner (Into the Storm, Tag) are producing. The screenplay is by Greg Russo. Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Jeremy Stein are serving as executive producers.

Bringing the hugely popular property to the big screen, McQuoid will lead a team of Australian and U.S. filmmakers, including director of photography Germain McMicking (True Detective, Top of the Lake: China Girl), production designer Naaman Marshall (Underwater, Servant), editor Scott Gray (Top of the Lake,Daffodils), and costume designer Cappi Ireland (Lion,The Rover).

Production will shoot throughout South Australia, showcasing its locations, facilities and talent in the biggest production in the state’s history.

A New Line Cinema presentation, Mortal Kombat is set for release on 5 March 2021. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.