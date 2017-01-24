Moose Toys’ YouTube channels will now handled by DHX Media’s Wildbrain

WildBrain has been appointed the exclusive global manager of Moose Toys’ YouTube channels for the Shopkins, Happy Places, Grossery Gang and Twozies brands.

Moose Toys is an Australian toy design, development, marketing and distribution company founded in 1985. With their headquarters in Melbourne, they have offices in Hong Kong, London and Los Angeles. Their products are sold in over 80 countries.

Moose Toys, marketing director, Belinda Gruebner said, “The Shopkins YouTube channel has attracted more than 310,000 subscribers and amassed over 210 million views to date. By leveraging WildBrain’s know-how in creating and marketing content to kids in the digital age and its large multi-channel network, we anticipate significantly extending the international reach of our toy brands with the new generation of children consuming content online.”



Wildbrain is known to grow family audiences and brands on YouTube. It’s the largest YouTube kids’ specialist in Europe, that understands what kids want to watch and stays focused on the kids’ entertainment space.

WildBrain, managing director, John Robson added, “We’re excited to provide our digital expertise to Moose Toys. They’re already seeing excellent results with driving global awareness and we’re looking forward to accelerating that growth. It’s a real compliment to be asked to work with such a great team.”

WildBrain will focus on growing watch times, views and revenue for Moose Toys’ Shopkins, Happy Places, Grossery Gang and Twozies brands, and be responsible for channel optimization. To cater to Moose Toys’ global audience and strengthen its relationship with YouTube influencers, WildBrain will also create paid media campaign and provide access to proprietary technology.