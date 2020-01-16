‘Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’ surpasses 4 million units of sales worldwide

CAPCOM announced that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, the massive expansion for Monster Hunter: World for the PlayStation4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, and PC has shipped over 4 million units worldwide.

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in a beautiful natural environment. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends, growing into a mega-hit with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 61 million units as of 15 January, 2020. With Monster Hunter: World (MH:W) (released in January 2018), the developers has continued to enhance their series’ global brand value by promoting existing user engagement through regular updates while encouraging lapsed players to return and newcomers to join with free weapons and armour useful for completing the game’s story, driving shipments of the game to 15 million units as of 2 January 2020—the first title in Capcom’s history to achieve this record-high.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (MHW:I) is a massive premium expansion for MH:W. The game features a full narrative experience that continues from the ending of MH:W, as well as a vast new area, new monsters, a new difficulty level and a new player mechanic. MHW:I achieved 4 million units shipped as a result of the titles’ 9 January PC release on the globally accessible Steam platform, allowing the game to appeal to a wider fan base spread across a greater number of regions, combined with sales of the home console version of the game released in September 2019.

Moving forward, Capcom plans to carry out a number of initiatives to build excitement for the series across a wider audience, including the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne XR Walk attraction, which is scheduled to run at Universal Studios Japan starting in March 2020, as well as the first Hollywood film adaptation of the Monster Hunter series.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.