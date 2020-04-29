Latest Videos


Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Alatreon Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus

2:30 pm 29/04/2020 By AnimationXpress Team

Capcom’s recent tweet confirmed that the fourth free title update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game’s production has been impacted that has led Capcom to postpone the update. The tweet also reveals that voice over production for the French, Italian, and Spanish versions has been affected and it will be replaced with simplified recordings.

Capcom has also updated the title roadmap to show changes in production. The update will have the black dragon Alatreon, along with Alatreon weapons and armour. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne recently introduced Arch-Tempered Namielle and Master Rank Kulve Taroth as well as a tier of layered weapons.

The development team writes: “Unfortunately, coronavirus related impacts on production have made it necessary to postpone the release of the fourth free title update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne […] Thank you very much for your continued support and patience. From all the development team at Capcom, happy hunting and stay safe!”

The game has featured some exclusive Event Quests, which will be extended in the future as Capcom is working on the next update.

