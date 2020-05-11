Monster Entertainment’s animated series ‘Earth to Luna’ flies to Sky!

The STEM-based series, Earth to Luna, a co-production of Pinguim Content with Discovery Kids Latin America, is finding increased popularity at a time when schools are closed and children are at home. It even features an episode about the importance of washing, and how to wash, one’s hands and there is a brochure available in which Luna teaches children about covid-19 and how to keep themselves safe as well as activities which parents can print and use to keep their children amused at home.

Sky, alongwith Earth to Luna has also picked up Monster’s slapstick non-verbal comedy series Harry and Bip which has also been sold to RTE, YLE, SRC, Noorplay and Disney as well as to several airlines and Trenitalia.

Earth to Luna is now available on Netflix in the North America, Asia, and Europe and has just been sold to Brand Vida’s Kidstream platform for streaming in the US, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, airG’ MiniMe Videos for mobile SVOD in US and territories, Ludikids in French- speaking Africa, as well as to Hopster and Azoomee’s kids SVOD apps, to Ceska in the Czech Republic, Adventure2Learning for classroom education in North America and Kanopy for public libraries and institutions in English-speaking

territories as well as Discovery Education.

The series will receive its US Pay TV premiere on Condista’s Kids Central on 10 May. Discovery Kids in Middle East and North Africa, TG4 Ireland, CJ E and M Korea’s English channel GEM, Minika in Turkey have all recently picked up all the available seasons.

The series is also available on Amazon Prime and on iQiyi in China Earth to Luna! is on air in 96 countries. Season six, in which Luna and her family go and live in a space station, is in production and will be completed in 2020.

Earth to Luna! is based on the adventures of six-year-old Luna, who is completely, undeniably and passionately in love with science. The global science series for pre-schoolers from Pinguim Content, has inspired a special project to promote the sustainable development goals of the UN, which have been designed to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.