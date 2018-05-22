Monster Entertainment signs deals for season three of ‘The Day Henry Met…?’

The Day Henry Met…? being completed, Monster Entertainment have announced a number of new sales deals for the upcoming season and overall series.

Season three has been pre-sold to Nick Junior in 178 countries, RTE in Ireland, Jetsen Huashi for digital rights in China, ABC Australia for Free-to-Air rights, Eesti Estonia for free TV rights, TVP Poland for TV rights.

Season one and two of The Day Henry Met…? have been sold to BT and Virgin in the UK, Horng En Culture in Taiwan, Telefonica in Spain for SVOD rights and to TVP in Poland and LTV in Latvia for free TV.

New Frontier has taken publishing rights in Australia and New Zealand. The series is continuing to enjoy the ratings. In Italy, it has ranked fifth among the most viewed programs on free children channels with a 13.32 per cent share of viewers aged four to seven.

The series has been sold to 16 airlines including Virgin Atlantic, Emirates, Qantas Airlines, Lufthansa, Air France, Norwegian Air and Cathay Pacific.

Season four will make available 104 episodes adding to the now available ones and is scheduled for completion in July 2019. Henry will meet a new object in every episode. It would be exciting to see what new Henry meets every other day!