Latest Videos


May 12-2020
MIX to host online-only multi-day gaming festival and convention, the Guerrilla Collective

3:00 pm 12/05/2020 By AnimationXpress Team

Media Indie Exchange (MIX), which has previously hosted booths at events such as E3 and Gamescom, has announced a new online-only multi-day gaming festival and convention, the Guerrilla Collective.

A “digital games festival,” the Guerrilla Collective will begin on 6June and last for three days. The shows will be produced by the Media Indie Exchange and Kinda Funny Games, former IGN personalities turned YouTube stars. Greg Miller will be hosting. You can catch the three shows live at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST on both Twitch and Steam. The Guerrilla Collective will also be part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming showcase.

Consumers can look forward to seeing “fresh announcements, trailers, and reveals” from participating companies. Here is the full list of developers and publishers taking part:

  • 11 Bit Studios (Frostpunk, This War of Mine)
  • Another Indie (SIMULACRA 2, Yuppie Psycho)
  • Coffee Stain Studios (Satisfactory, Deep Rock Galactic)
  • Fellow Traveller (In Other WatersNeo Cab)
  • Funcom (Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, Conan Exiles)
  • Good Shepherd Entertainment (John Wick Hex, The Eternal Cylinder)
  • Headup (Bridge Constructor Portal, Pumpkin Jack)
  • Humble Publishing (TemtemForager)
  • Larian Studios (Baldur’s Gate III, Divinity: Original Sin II)
  • Modern Wolf (Necronator: Dead Wrong, Out There: Oceans of Time)
  • Paradox Interactive (Cities: Skylines, Stellaris)
  • Raw Fury (Kingdom Two Crowns, Atomicrops)
  • Rebellion (Sniper Elite 4, Zombie Army 4: Dead War)
  • Those Awesome Guys (Monster Prom, Move or Die, Floppy Knights)
  • Thunderful (SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Lonely Mountains: Downhill)
  • United Label (Eldest SoulsRöki)
  • Versus Evil (The Banner SagaPillars of Eternity II: Deadfire)
  • Whitethorn Games (AgroundStarCrossed)
  • WINGS Interactive (Later Daters, Lord Winklebottom Investigates)
  • Ysbryd Games (WORLD OF HORROR, VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action)
  • ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)

6June to 7June will be news and announcements. On 8June, it will be a full day of gameplay demos and developer interviews.

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2020 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.