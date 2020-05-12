MIX to host online-only multi-day gaming festival and convention, the Guerrilla Collective

Media Indie Exchange (MIX), which has previously hosted booths at events such as E3 and Gamescom, has announced a new online-only multi-day gaming festival and convention, the Guerrilla Collective.

A “digital games festival,” the Guerrilla Collective will begin on 6June and last for three days. The shows will be produced by the Media Indie Exchange and Kinda Funny Games, former IGN personalities turned YouTube stars. Greg Miller will be hosting. You can catch the three shows live at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST on both Twitch and Steam. The Guerrilla Collective will also be part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming showcase.

A collective of amazing game studios and publishers have come together to create a digital multi-day press conference from June 6th-8th. Teams will share new games, debut trailers while celebrating the gaming culture. More info: https://t.co/Gja0ka2oxN #guerrillacollective pic.twitter.com/yoYDrsJfYC — Guerrilla Collective (@GuerrillaCollec) May 11, 2020

Consumers can look forward to seeing “fresh announcements, trailers, and reveals” from participating companies. Here is the full list of developers and publishers taking part:

11 Bit Studios (Frostpunk, This War of Mine)

Another Indie (SIMULACRA 2, Yuppie Psycho)

Coffee Stain Studios (Satisfactory, Deep Rock Galactic)

Fellow Traveller (In Other Waters, Neo Cab)

Funcom (Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, Conan Exiles)

Good Shepherd Entertainment (John Wick Hex, The Eternal Cylinder)

Headup (Bridge Constructor Portal, Pumpkin Jack)

Humble Publishing (Temtem, Forager)

Larian Studios (Baldur’s Gate III, Divinity: Original Sin II)

Modern Wolf (Necronator: Dead Wrong, Out There: Oceans of Time)

Paradox Interactive (Cities: Skylines, Stellaris)

Raw Fury (Kingdom Two Crowns, Atomicrops)

Rebellion (Sniper Elite 4, Zombie Army 4: Dead War)

Those Awesome Guys (Monster Prom, Move or Die, Floppy Knights)

Thunderful (SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Lonely Mountains: Downhill)

United Label (Eldest Souls, Röki)

Versus Evil (The Banner Saga, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire)

Whitethorn Games (Aground, StarCrossed)

WINGS Interactive (Later Daters, Lord Winklebottom Investigates)

Ysbryd Games (WORLD OF HORROR, VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action)

ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)

6June to 7June will be news and announcements. On 8June, it will be a full day of gameplay demos and developer interviews.