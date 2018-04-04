‘Misho and Robin’ goes international with Monster Entertainment

Following its launch at the MIP Junior market, Monster Entertainment has secured a number of television and digital deals for the new educational animated preschool series Misho and Robin with the Croatian studio, Recircle.

RTV in Slovenia and Globosat in Brazil are among the major broadcasters on board. Globosat has taken it for Pay TV just like Korea’s WhyJ which also owns its VoD rights. China’s JY Animation and Croatia’s HRT have also bought the DVD and VoD rights of the series.

Produced by Miljana Dragičević and written by Marija Ivšić, Denis Alenti and Vjekoslav Živković, this 2D animated series will find the charming furry cat and its feathered friends travelling to Europe, South America and Asia.

They engage in adorable silly adventures, learning something new and always having fun. With the help of their other little friends, they also educate young viewers about the big world around them through simple, playful and effective stories about animals, drawing, friendship, helping others, good manners and more.