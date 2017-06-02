MIP China paves way for increased sino-international TV content

The first-ever MIP China Hangzhou International Content Summit ended on a high, with some 480 participants and an enthusiastic response from visiting international delegates and locals alike.

The inaugural MIP China event ran from 23 to 25 May in the Hyatt Regency Hangzhou, and featured the Partnership Forum, an unprecedented matchmaking event focused on Sino-international content development. Some 80 companies from around the world attended, including major names such as Sony, Warner, Viacom, All3Media, and Fuji Creative.

“MIP China has broken a lot of the myths about the Chinese market. We discovered a lot of opportunity for Indian drama, scripts, and formats in China, and were delighted to be part of this new event. For sure we will be getting business from being here,” noted Kalyana Subramanian of India’s Studio 56/Broadvision.

Many major national and regional Chinese broadcasters also took part, including CCTV/CITVC and Beijing TV, along with online giants Tencent and Alibaba Media Entertainment Group. There were also about 40 local journalists in attendance.

“This is the most professionally run media event I have attended in China. Great job Reed MIDEM,” said Little Airplane Production president Josh Selig.

The event featured a two-day training conference for local executives wishing to take their content to the international marketplace, and a series of keynote speeches from leading industry players.

“The Chinese market is growing very fast, and our collaboration with Thunder Studio (formed at MIP China Hangzhou) will give us a great opportunity to enter this market. I think MIP China was held at the right moment, as I know it is time for the Chinese Dream,” enthused France’s Millimages group commercial director Grace Lee.

MIP China director Ted Baracos concluded, “It was gratifying to have so many delegates say how much they appreciated the format of MIP China and its good level of organisation. Relationship-building is key to doing business between Chinese and overseas companies. From this perspective alone, MIP China brought TV professionals from 16 countries together with Chinese executives for an unprecedented two-and-a-half days of pre-scheduled matched and informal meetings.”

Reed MIDEM, organiser of MIP China Hangzhou, is already making plans for a follow-up event in 2018.