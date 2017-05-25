MIP Cancun 2017, Latam TV market embraces co-production matchmaking, scheduled for 15-17 November

MIP Cancun Latin American TV Market is introducing a new co-production matchmaking event to foster content development with the region’s leading players.

The only dedicated TV content trade event for Latin America and US Hispanic audiences, now in its fourth year, MIP Cancun will take place from 15 to 17 November, 2017 at a new venue, the Moon Palace Cancun meeting centre in the Mexican resort city.

The new co-production matchmaking market is a three-day programme at MIP Cancun to match production partners, and facilitate new projects and co-productions between pay TV operators, public channels, independent production companies, international studios and OTT and SVOD platforms, and give face-to-face insight into the Latin American market and key player strategies. The matchmaking event will be centred on drama, factual and animation productions, and will also welcome film producers who are being increasingly drawn to TV.

The new initiative is in response to the need to work with partners in the increasingly competitive marketplace, and the growing demand among Latam audiences for international content.

“Audiences today are always looking for better quality TV content; it doesn’t matter if the content is on a channel or a platform. That’s why it is so important that in Latin America we find collaboration models that will allow for co-financing/co-producing more competitive projects at an international level, especially in terms of production value and audience reach. Nowadays, it is very limited to think about content for only one screen or only one territory.” said Dynamo, executive producer and partner, Diego Ramirez-Schrempp.

The Co-Production programme takes place simultaneously with MIP Cancun’s highly successful one-to-one distribution market, which already brings together an unparalleled range of pan-regional broadcasters and international entertainment companies.

Distributors already confirmed for this year include A&E, All3Media, BBC Worldwide Americas, Comarex, Discovery Communications, Dori Media, FremantleMedia, Globo Communicaçao, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Telemundo Internacional, Televisa Internacional, TV Asahi, Viacom International Media and Zee Entertainment.

MIP Cancun will also feature a rich line-up of networking events, exclusive screenings, and panels on a range of topics affecting the region’s TV sector.

In 2016, MIP Cancun welcomed 560 TV executives from 42 countries, including 140 distributors and 135 Latam buyers and commissioning editors, matching delegates through 3,700 pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings.

“MIP Cancun has built a reputation as the most efficient market for distributors to meet face-to-face with the widest selection of Latin American TV buyers. We are delighted to be able to expand the offer to provide one-to-one pre-scheduled meetings for producers, commissioners, and programming and development directors seeking to develop production partnerships and find new hits for the fast growing Latin American and US Hispanic TV market,” said MIP Cancun, director, Ted Baracos. “And with a new hotel and an expanded meeting venue for 2017, all MIP Cancun participants can benefit from our ‘business first’ package, which includes three nights at the Moon Palace, all meals, and networking events galore.”