Minecraft’s Code Builder feature will allow students to hone their coding skills ingame

Spending too much time creating epic structures in Minecraft will now come with a benefit. Microsoft’s Minecraft: Education Edition brings in a way to learn coding skills while playing the game.

Titled Code Builder, the feature has been launched in beta phase already. In the game, the entity shows up as a robot and helps players go about through their coding. In a much simpler way, the players will be programming and the friendly robot will be performing the actions. The edition allows students to use learn-to-code tools like Scratch, Tynker and MakeCode. However, people who are already adept can directly code in Javascript without the help of the robot.

Thus it opens up more ‘fun-learning’ opportunities for the students as they can practice their skills while playing the game and watch it being implemented real-time in the game, by the robot helper. The introductory video of the feature also showcases how the game has been used in the education sector for various subjects.

The Minecraft: Education Edition is open to students, teachers and staff of ‘qualifying institutions’, which does not seem to feature it in any Asian countries yet. The edition is available on PCs running ON Windows 10 and Mac’s running on macOS.