‘Minecraft Dungeons’ introduces its plot with open beta signups

Next year, Mojang will expand the Minecraft universe with Minecraft Dungeons, a new instalment that will take the block adventure to the dungeon crawler genre next spring in the meantime interested ones can take part in a closed beta.

The official form states that one must be 18 years old and have a free Microsoft account to access the Beta Version for free.

Mojang announced the closed beta at MineCon, as well as debuting a story trailer for the game. Like all great epic quests, this is a story-driven by its villain, so that’s what this trailer focuses on. An outcast Illager travels the world, rejected by society until he stumbles upon a square-shaped artefact of great power and then he grows corrupt and mad with power.

As for regular old Minecraft, Mojang also announced the Nether Update during MineCon. It’ll make the Nether a play to stay, not just pass through, with new biomes and NPCs. It doesn’t give any specifics about when the closed beta would begin, but with the launch coming within the next half-year or so one probably won’t have to wait too long.