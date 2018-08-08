MindBox sets foot in Kochi with Design Championship 2018

MindBox India has opened the registrations for its annual event Design Championship 2018. With the tagline of “ Explore. Learn. Create”- the championship is a platform for school students that allows them to think out of the box and paint outside the lines. This space also enable students to find the freedom to express their thoughts, emotions and ideas with the help of technology as a tool to explore their hidden talents.

This championship demands students to apply logic, creative thinking, solve-problems, critically review their outputs, work in teams and communicate ideas among their people.

Students can showcase their talents in four categories- Game Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Movie Making. There are very few platforms available where students can participate and explore their creative skills.

Held across eight Indian cities- Kochi, Delhi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, this championship gives a chance to students to put their skills to use.

The championship will be held in Delhi on 24 August, in Madurai on 27 August, in Coimbatore on 29 August, in Chennai on 31 August, in Bengaluru on 4 September, in Hyderabad on 7 September, in Mumbai on 10 September and finally in Kochi on 27 September.

In 2017, 2300+ teams participated from 270+ schools across India. More than 750 projects were submitted by the students and they were evaluated by 50+ juries from the industry. This year the organisers are expecting a larger turn up of students from the last year.

This competition is open to students of age group nine to 12 years in Junior category, and 13 to 16 years in Senior category.