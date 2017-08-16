MindBox kickstarts its Annual Design Championship 2017 in association with NASSCOM

MindBox, the creative education company announced its seven city Design Championship. This annual event encourages students from across India to demonstrate talent, enhance creativity and utilise their skill sets. The annual contest started in 2014 and has grown bigger each year. 2017 saw an over-whelming response with over 5000 plus teams from across the country.

Students from all over India register and submit their projects online under four categories: game design, movie making, industrial design and graphic Design. Each city is given a different theme under each category. A panel of jury members shortlist the best entries for the final round in each city. The shortlisted participants then present their projects to the jury members and go through a question answer session. Based on the final presentation, winners are announced for each category in every city.



Winners of game design from each city stands a chance to present their game at NASSCOM Game developer conference (NGDC) 2017- Hyderabad.

MindBox chief enjoyment officer Rishi Khemka said “We are happy to see the way the design championship is growing. Initiatives like these give students an opportunity to augment their creative as well as software skills. Students get a chance to be mentored by industry experts with brainstorming, goal setting, decision making and problem solving sessions. Thus, the whole initiative is not just diverse but beneficial and an overall fun experience”.

Competition Schedule (Final Round):

Madurai 16 August, 2017

Chennai 19 August, 2017

Coimbatore 21 August, 2017

Bengaluru 23 August, 2017

Delhi 25 August, 2017

Hyderabad 28 August, 2017

Mumbai 7 September, 2017