Millimages kick-starts the production of ‘The Adventures of Nasredine’ for Gulli

Millimages has just launched the production of The Adventures of Nasredine, a new animated series for Gulli TV Channel.

Nasredine, the sage who was insane, is a mythical figure of oriental culture. His wandering takes him across the planet and through all ages. Sat atop a donkey, he mocks the ups and downs of our world. He uses comedy and burlesque to denounce stupidity, prejudice, vanity, cowardice, conformism and greed.

“We are very happy to launch our first project with Millimages for Gulli. It is the very first presale for Gulli Bil Arabi which is just one year old. With this series, we anchor the channel a little more in the eastern part of the world through this local hero from oral culture. We hope to offer our young viewers and their families the tales and spiritual stories of this mythical figure by September 2019,” stated Gulli’s president and MD of Lagardere Active’s TV Division Caroline Cochaux.

Directed by Régis Saillard, The Adventures of Nasredine, 104 x 1’ animated series will be a treat to watch.