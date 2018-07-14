Mill Film Australia appoints Mark Thorley as the managing director

Technicolor’s VFX studio Mill Film has appointed Mark Thorley to head the office at Australia as the managing director. The announcement comes in the wake of the February launch of Mill Film in Adelaide.

Thorley has more than 15 years of experience as an executive leader working at companies like Lucasfilm Singapore, where he oversaw studio operations and production strategies. Earlier, Thorley served as the head of production for nine years at Animal Logic in Los Angeles and Sydney. He also held other senior positions at Screen Queensland and Omnicom.

“I am delighted to welcome Mark to the Mill Film team. Mark’s appointment is an exciting milestone in the creation of our Adelaide studio and will play a key role in heading the studio and developing relationships with key partners in the South Australian film and TV community,” said Mill Film global head Lauren McCallum.

Having worked on features including Kong: Skull Island, Rogue One, Jurassic World, and Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thorley will work on VFX production, client relations and business development for Australia and will be reporting to McCallum.