Milkshake! greenlights a new season of ‘Digby Dragon’ from Blue Zoo

Channel 5’s Milkshake! has ordered a new season two of Digby Dragon from Blue Zoo, bringing it back to TV screens in 2019 with a 26-episode series.

Based on an original work by writer and artist Sally Hunter (Humphrey’s Corner), the series is now commissioned by Milkshake! and will have its season premiere on the Channel 5 preschool block, before heading to Nick Jr. (also part of Viacom International Media Networks).

The first season debuted on Nick Jr. UK before launching on Milkshake! in February 2017. Since then, the show has reached 8.3 million viewers of the popular pre-kids block. (according to BARB February 2017- 27 June 2018.)

Nickelodeon and Milkshake! SVP and general manager Alison Bakunowich commented, “Digby Dragon is a gorgeous series which has become beloved by our audience. It’s a true UK success story, charming viewers around the world and we are so proud to be commissioning the second series and continuing the Milkshake! legacy of investing in great British content.”

The season one follows dragon-in-training Digby and his colourful friends as they embark on adventures in Applecross Wood, learning how to overcome their fears and doubts using courage and determination. Season two will see Digby lead his friends on new quests to exciting places, where they rise to the challenges that unfold. The world feels a much larger place, and the young audience will be cheering Digby and his friends along at every stage of their journey.

“The show has been phenomenal to work on and adored by children worldwide. We knew the combination of ambitious animation and positive, heartwarming storytelling would capture the imagination of preschoolers and their parents, and this show demonstrates that,” added Blue Zoo co-founder Adam Shaw.

Digby Dragon S2 will air on Nick Jr. and Milkshake! in the UK, and through Viacom broadcasting outlets in Latin America and Australia.