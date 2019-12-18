Microsoft reduces Xbox Game Pass price to Rs699 in India

Microsoft sent out a message on the Xbox app stating that the price of Game Pass Ultimate will drop from Rs 999 plus tax to Rs 699 plus tax from 15 January. In addition to that all Microsoft exclusives will be available to Game Pass subscribers at launch. Earlier when Gears 5 launched, Game Pass subscribers got access to it on the launch date.
For those who are unaware, Game Pass Ultimate combines Game Pass for the Xbox along with Xbox Live Gold and also gives subscribers access to Game Pass on the PC. Existing subscribers got news of the drop in price via a message on the Xbox app.
With Xbox Game Pass, players get access to more than 100 games making the point of entry affordable for those looking to get into gaming without dropping a lot of money on games. Xbox Game Pass is known for adding new games to its subscription service every month. With exclusives like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and new titles like The Outer Worlds, Game Pass has over hundred console and PC games. Game Pass is also adding The Witcher 3 on 19 December, just before The Witcher premieres on Netflix.
Also Microsoft has said that they are planning to integrate Project xCloud with Xbox Game Pass in 2020 by adding more features to xCloud. This will give players access to their Game Pass library via the cloud streaming service.