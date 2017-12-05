Microsoft launches ‘the world’s most powerful console’ Xbox One X

Microsoft and Sony are at each other’s necks with the Playstation 4 Pro and the Xbox One S that released last year. Both companies are out to make the best next gen consoles that will improve the gaming experience.

Xbox has now launched a new black console called the Xbox One X on 7 November 2017, this powerful machine has surpassed the PS4 Pro and Xbox One S in terms of performance. The console boasts of cross platform, providing yet another advantage to users as their old Xbox One games will also work on this device.

The device provides full 4K content which includes games as well as other content and has an inbuilt 4K UHD Blu-ray player. The user are likely to be able to play games much more smoothly due to the 12GB of GDDR5 RAM. The console has a 1TB hard drive and much faster RAM allowing for a decrease in time consumption during loading screens. There is no mention by Microsoft about adding VR to the console, updates about this may arrive on a later date.

Games like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of War have also been enhanced on Xbox One X, however currently there aren’t any official games for this console.