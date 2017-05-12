‘Mickey and the Roadster Racers’ to debut on Disney Channel India on 15 May

Mickey Mouse is making a comeback on Disney Channel India in a new avatar with a brand new show – Mickey and the Roadster Racers.

From a steamboat captain to a leader of a club, Mickey has worn many hats, but whatever the role, his quintessential positivity and upbeat spirit is omnipresent. To beat the heat this summer, the beloved character is taking the road in Mickey and the Roadster Racers.

The new series follows Mickey and his friends — Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck, Goofy and Daisy — as their distinctive cars transform into fantastical roadster racers that take them on adventures around the world and in their mini-metropolis, Hot Dog Hills.

When it’s time for a race, Mickey’s classic sporty daily driver Toon Car transforms into the fast-moving Hot Doggin’ Hot Rod. Meanwhile on the track, Donald’s daily ride changes into the smooth-sailing, wave-making Cabin Cruiser. When it’s time to roadster-roll, Goofy’s ride transforms into Turbo-Tubster and Minnie’s classic Bow-Car transforms into a sweet ride, Pink Lightning. Daisy’s (with a soft spot for flowers), distinctive Flower Car transforms into Snapdragon, a rip-roaring, piston-popping, thundering dragster! All of the transforming vehicles in the animated series are inspired by the characters’ personalities.

The 15-episode series will be launched on 15 May from Monday to Thursday, 6 to 6:30 pm.