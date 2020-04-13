MIB requests broadcasters and cable operators to continue uninterrupted service during COVID lockdown

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has urged all the broadcasters, DTH providers, MSOs and LCOs to continue to provide uninterrupted services to their respective subscribers and cooperate with other players within the distribution chain. This request comes in the interest of the viewers and larger public safety during this pandemic.

“It will be appreciated by all concerned stakeholders that at this critical juncture, this steady flow of information and keeping the public engaged inside their homes with programmes on news, authentic information and entertainment is of paramount importance. All steps may, therefore, be taken to ensure that the people continue to uninterruptedly view the available channels,” MIB noted.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed broadcast and cable services to be operational as essential services during the period of lockdown to control the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Last month, MIB also asked all states/UTs to ensure operational continuity of print and electronic media, so that constant flow of essential and authentic information through various media reaches the mass, ensuring public order and safety in the current situation of the pandemic.

Lockdown has been extended in a few states like Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra and West Bengal till 30 April as the COVID-19 positive cases rise exponentially.