Meryl Streep to narrate Apple+ original animated film ‘Here We Are’

Apple is going to release an original animated film titled Here We Are starring the voice of Meryl Streep based on the children’s book, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth by Oliver Jeffers.

The film follows a precocious seven-year old, voiced by Jacob Tremblay (Room), who over the course of Earth Day learns about the wonders of this planet from his father (voiced by Chris O’Dowd) and mother (voiced by Ruth Negga), as well as a mysterious exhibit at the “Museum of Everything.” Streep is the narrator.

Here We Are is directed by Philip Hunt (Lost and Found, Ah Pook Is Here), who wrote the adaptation with Luke Matheny (God of Love). Sue Goffe, Hunt and Jeffers are deceusive producers. Alex Somers (How to Train Your Dragon) has given music for the short.

The 36-minute animated short is from animation production company Studio AKA, whose educational preschool series Hey Duggee has won three BAFTAs and two Emmys. Its short A Morning Stroll, directed by Grant Orchard, was nominated for an Oscar and BAFTA in 2012.