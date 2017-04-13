Melissa Benavides appointed as EP of Sequence Group’s Melbourne facility

The Sequence Group – a creative studio that specialises in design, animation and visual effects – has bolstered its Melbourne office with the appointment of Melissa Benavides as executive producer.

Melissa brings a decade’s worth of talent and experience to Sequence’s work across high-end animation, experiential events, motion graphics and live-action VFX.

The Sequence Group, founder and creative director, Ian Kirby says, “Melissa is an incredibly important addition to the Melbourne team. At Sequence, we don’t just produce one kind of content. From ice rink projections to hit show opening titles, we deliver across the board. Melissa is perfectly capable, no matter the project.”

Benavides has contributed to television and commercial projects across the Australian creative industry. Her achievements include Australian television’s largest live graphics package for the Logie Awards; the opening titles for the 30th anniversary of Neighbours; and work on popular Australian shows such as the Catching Milat mini-series and INXS: Never Tear Us Apart.

She has also worked in virtual reality for documentary Jafri (featured as part of the Melbourne International Film Festival’s inaugural VR program); experiential content for MSFW; and live projection work for Woolworths at the Australian Tennis Open.

Both Sequence Melbourne and Sequence Vancouver will significantly benefit from Benavides’s diverse skill set, experience, and knowledge of the latest creative techniques.

Benavides comments, “I’m thrilled to join the Sequence team, strengthening the output both in Australia and across the North Pacific at Sequence Vancouver. I look forward to delivering new and unique projects from animation to live action and beyond.”

The Sequence Group recently completed production on Transformers: Forged to Fight, Star Wars: Commander and the hit mini-series Cardinal. The group celebrated its 10th Anniversary in 2016.