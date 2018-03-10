Melbourne-based animation studio creates stunning TVC for Suzuki Australia

Jumbla, a Melbourne animation and motion graphics studio has produced Suzuki Australia’s television commercial, working in partnership with creative advertising agency, The Sanford Partnership.

Suzuki Australia’s general manager – automobiles Michael Pachota said, “The car giant was delighted with the result. The first reaction – everyone was blown away. We’ve never done something like this before.”

Jumbla brought to life a stunning 3D animation depicting the Suzuki Swift Sport Hatch emerging from piping hot metal. The team used Real Flow to create the bulk of the molten metal shots, which involved a lot of experimentation with different viscosity of the liquid.

Pachota also mentioned, “The feedback from our dealer network and audiences alike has been that it’s probably the best television commercial that we’ve ever produced for Suzuki Australia.”

The challenge, according to Jumbla’s creative director Oz Smith, was getting the TVC’s lava to flow in a visually-appealing way.

“Real molten metal is quite watery and runny, but we wanted something with sentience. We settled on a thicker, honey-like consistency, which is more believable and controlled. We tried to create something that not only looked interesting, but also formed the car quickly in a lifelike, visually-satisfying way,” Smith said.

Apart from Suzuki’s TVC, other projects undertaken by Jumbla include Julius Marlow, Scottish Water, Zenith Interiors, Zoos Victoria, Philips Shaver, Industry SuperFunds-Cricket, Homewise Harpic and many more.

Suzuki Australia TVC was broadcast across Australian domestic television networks.