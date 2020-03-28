Meghan Markle to narrate Disney documentary, ‘The Elephant’

Meghan Markle is narrating an upcoming Disney nature documentary titled The Elephant. Markle has landed her first job for Disney since she and husband, Prince Harry, announced they were stepping back from royal duties.

Disneynature, an offshoot of Disney that makes nature documentaries, took to their Twitter page to announce the news, with the promotional image of the documentary saying ‘narrated by the Duchess Of Sussex’, announcing it will be available on their brand new streaming site, Disney+, on 3 April.

A royal expert claimed that Markle recorded her narration last Autumn, months before the announcement of Megxit plans. Taking to Twitter, royal commentator Omid Scobie penned: “Meghan recorded her narration in London last fall and was made aware of the project via mutual friends of the filmmakers (founder Mike Chase) she met in Botswana in 2016.” He added: “Despite speculative reporting, Meghan has no further deal with Disney (be it superheroes or animated films!).”

Her fee for the project is going entirely to the Elephants Without Borders charity – an organisation dedicated to conserving wildlife and helps protect the animals from poaching.