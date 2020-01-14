Meghan Markle might voice a Disney character for a cause

After the announcement of Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry stepping back from their senior position in the royal family to be part-time royals surfaced last week, Markle seems to be taking the royal-exit seriously.

In a video, taken in July at the London premiere of The Lion King, Markle casually chats with Beyoncé as Harry seems to tell Iger, “You know she does voice-overs,” gesturing to his wife. He adds, “She’s really interested,” suggesting this was the moment that kicked off the upcoming project between Markle and Disney.

Markle is said to have inked a deal with Disney. The report claims she recorded the voice-over prior to her and Prince Harry’s six-week holiday in Canada. The Sussexes won’t be profiting from this deal. Instead, Disney has agreed to make a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organization that helps protect the animals from poaching, in exchange for the duchess’s work.

The pair have interacted with Disney publicly throughout the past year. When their son Archie was born in May, the company gifted them a Winnie the Pooh cartoon featuring the new family.