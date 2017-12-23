Meet the Merge Cube, maybe the perfect gift this holiday season!

The holiday season is right around the corner with Christmas Eve, Christmas day and New Year celebrations. The coming week is jam-packed with surprises, gifts and is the most wonderful time of the year. With that being said, everyone looks forward to receiving presents from their Secret Santas and buying gifts for their loved ones. So, if you’re out shopping and you need help with ideas for a gift, we have a great one for you.

Here’s a gift that’s inexpensive, yet will still be the most attractive gift available in the store. The Merge Cube is an AR/VR/hologram masterpiece that allows the user to view videos, listen to music and even play games. The cube is very simple to use; all you need to do is strap on your VR/AR headset and enjoy.

The cube is compatible with platforms like iOS, Android and tablets, however to get the full experience, a VR/AR headset is the ideal choice for it. The Cube has been created by merge MINIVERSE and is currently priced on Amazon at Rs 2,734.00 in India and at $9.99 in US.

The MINIVERSE website explains how the Cube works as well as allows users to download more applications like story telling games which were recently developed by the creators. There are also educational applications available amongst others, which display a detailed look at any interest worth exploring.

This sure looks like something a AR or MR enthusiast would like to fiddle around with!