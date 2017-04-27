Mech Mocha raises $5 million funding from Accel Partners, Shunwei Capital, Blume Ventures

Mech Mocha, an India-focused Bengaluru-based mobile gaming start-up, today announced that it has raised $5 million Series A funding led by Accel Partners and Shunwei Capital, and with participation from existing investor Blume Ventures. Mech Mocha will deploy the funds to develop and launch new mobile-gaming titles across the casual and mid-core gaming categories, targeted at Indian audience. In December 2015, the start-up raised $1 million seed round funding led by Blume Ventures and Flipkart.

“We are delighted to have Accel Partners and Shunwei Capital as investors in Mech Mocha. Globally Accel has a wealth of experience in the gaming space with investments in Supercell (Clash of Clans) and Rovio (Angry Birds). With Shunwei, we aim to learn from the massive Chinese gaming market and introduce Chinese mobile games to the Indian audience,” says Mech Mocha, CEO and Co-founder, Arpita Kapoor.



“Over the past one year, we have seen Arpita and the team at Mech Mocha produce some hugely impressive work. It is our strong belief that Mech Mocha has all it takes to become the leader in the Indian mobile gaming space. We are excited to be a part of their journey to connect with and to entertain millions of Indians,” says Accel Partners, principal, Prayank Swaroop.

Mech Mocha’s first game – Chhota Bheem Himalayan Adventure frequently ranks as the number one game on Google playstore. With the game being played by over four million Indians, the start-up has a proven track record of thinking local but executing at global standards. Mech Mocha is exploring partnerships with global gaming companies to release their blockbuster gaming titles in India. The studio is leveraging its Indian market insights and in-house technology platform to culturalise narratives and customise gameplay for Indian audience. The start-up continues to heavily invest in an integrated technology platform with cutting-edge capabilities in behavioural analytics, multiplayer, LiveOps and monetisation.

“The Indian mobile gaming sector is growing at a fast pace and holds great opportunity. Mech Mocha has taken the lead in this space and we are happy to be a part of their growth journey. We hope to share our experience in China and use it create new opportunities for Mech Mocha in India,” states Shunwei Capital, founding partner and CEO, Tuck Lye Koh.

“Since we backed Mech Mocha last year, they have attracted some of the best minds to their team including key senior folks. Mech Mocha is a classic example of a solid team in a market that is yet to explode and we are confident of their success,” asserts Karthik Reddy of Blume Ventures.