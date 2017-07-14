MEAI bolsters the ‘Make In India’ belief with its Indian Delegation to Canada

Media & Entertainment Association of India (MEAI) was set-up with the sole vision of bridging boundaries and serving as a catalyst for B2B networking for Indian companies in the Media & Entertainment space. Over the course of the last year it has helped companies in exploring viable and profitable business association opportunities by traveling to various global events successfully.

Adding yet another feather to its hat, MEAI is leading a strong 8 member Indian Delegation to effects MTL in Montreal (QC), Canada – The biggest international conference on the American East Coast for visual effects and Animation. The delegation which will be led by MEAI, Joint Secretary, Sidharth Iyer includes participation from PixStone Images (Chennai), Drishyam VFX (Mumbai) and NY VFXWAALA (Mumbai), who will be rubbing shoulders with arguably the crème de la crème of the VFX and Animation world.

Bringing alive the spirit of ‘Make In India’ by fuelling innovation, self-reliance and national pride, it is a major achievement for MEAI to be leading such a diverse mix of creative studios to effects MTL, which is considered to be the one-stop-shop creative and technological gathering that brings together major players and decision makers in the industry.

MEAI Joint Secretary Sidharth Iyer exults: “effects MTL will prove to be a great platform for the Indian creative professionals to connect with industry peers and get exposed to the amazing work that is taking place globally. It will also enable us to learn some of the newer techniques that are now being used across VFX studios globally and how we could also follow suit and tweak them to suit our needs in the near future. And of course the business networking opportunities will help foster deeper connects between the two nations for the near future.”

The effects MTL team is equally happy to welcome a delegation of Indian studios for the very first time during its Fame Tour – showcasing local Montreal studios to international decision-makers.

Effects MTL will take place on 6 and 7 September, 2017 at Palais des congrès de Montréal.