MEAI and SEPC associate to bring B2B event enTTech in Mumbai

MEAI (Media & Entertainment Association of India) has partnered with SEPC (Services Export Promotion Council) to bring enTTech, a B2B event, from 5 to 7 March, 2018 in Mumbai.

SEPC director general Sangeeta Godbole IRS stated, “SEPC has been mandated by department of commerce to organise a three day technology-in-entertainment-services-market that will see 150 invited delegates looking to outsource and co-produce with Indian organisations. The sectors covered under enTTech are advertising, animation, augmented and virtual reality, gaming, new media, broadcasting, location services, VFX, music and subtitling, legal and financial services for entertainment technology companies.”

MEAI secretary Ankur Bhasin commented, “Having just seen the success of IMEC (Indian Media & Entertainment Conclave), it is heartening to see the increasing focus on the Indian M&E industry. We are excited with this association with SEPC for what may possibly be the largest M&E market that India has ever seen.”