‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ trailer: The Gladers slog in the murkiest maze yet!

Having survived an excruciating labyrinth followed by deadly scorch trials, Dylan O’Brian and co. now embark on the third and the final maze adventure.

Called The Death Cure, the Maze Runner trilogy culminates with our heroes venturing into yet another maze called Last City where Thomas and group will encounter certain treacherous questions before rescuing their friends.

The official trailer of the third installment gives us a sneak peek into what lies in the final chapter of the saga. And you could bet your bottom dollar, it’s going to be all the more deleterious!

Thomas and the other Gladers could be seen trying to surmount death-defying challenges on their way to Last City, a futuristic-looking hinterland. Cat and mouse chases, cars being blown to kingdom come, an indecipherable monster, all make the final pursuit really cumbersome.

However, the trailer is conspicuous by the train heist that the protagonists supposedly accomplish.

The trailer is packed with heart-pounding action sequences and some really eye-grabbing visual effects. This may just set the tone for all the tittle-tattle in the months up to its release.

Based on the Maze Runner trilogy, Maze Runner: The Death Cure is directed by Wes Ball and the hunt for the elixir will begin on 26 January 2018.