Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne collaborate with Amazon on animated series ‘The Hospital’

Amazon Studios is developing an dark comic animated series The Hospital, to be executive produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph’s banner Animal Pictures under the first-look deal it signed with Amazon in November.

The Hospital follows Sleech and Klak, two brilliant female alien doctors who specialize in rare sci-fi illnesses. When Sleech defies protocol, she contracts a disease from another dimension and our heroes must find a cure before the universe is destroyed.

Cirocco Dunlap, who worked with Lyonne as a supervising producer on Netflix’s Russian Doll, will be involved in creating The Hospital. Beside Lyonne and Rudolph, Animal Pictures president Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Dunlap will also serve as executive producers.

Animal Pictures launched in 2018 and got on board Behrens to oversee the production company’s slate of original series, in addition to feature and documentary projects.