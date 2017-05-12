Mattel Toys partners with baby-gear e-commerce giant FirstCry, to reinforce market penetration

In a strategic move to reinforce its aggressive retail expansion strategy, Mattel Toys, the world’s largest toy-maker has partnered with FirstCry, India’s online baby and kids store. The partnership with FirstCry will help Mattel’s Fisher-Price to better reach and engage with millennial parents and strengthen its market position as the number one choice for infant and toddler toys and baby development.

Toys from Fisher-Price are designed to aid in the overall growth and development of the child, and aim to provide the best possible start to babies. The e-commerce partnership is in line with Mattel’s strategy to enhance accessibility of Mattel’s products and provide greater value for money to consumers. Mattel is also focusing on exclusive brand stores on FirstCry platform, thus enhancing its e-commerce presence. In celebration of Mother’s Day, Fisher-Price will be the prime sponsors on FirstCry offering exclusive deals on their range of products.

During a meeting with FirstCry, Mattel India, country manager, Ishmeet Singh said, “We are a creations company and strongly believe in the wonder of childhood. Our goal is to provide the best experience to children across the country. Strengthening our e-commerce presence to empower parents with the best options is one step in our larger plan to grow the market in India. We are happy to partner with an organisation like FirstCry that is like-minded in their efforts to enable affordability and ease to millennial moms to provide the best care for their babies.”

The Fisher-Price range on FirstCry includes a wide range of toys for new-born babies and toddlers as well as building blocks from the Mega Bloks range and toys from the line of Thomas and Friends; baby gear like portable cots, strollers, feeding bottles and other developmental products like convertible gyms and learning tablets. The Barbie stores boast of a robust line of dolls, playsets, doll houses, apparel and other licensed merchandise. The Hot Wheels stores will showcase the wide range of die-cast cars and track sets, as well as other merchandise.

Commenting on the association FirstCry, founder and CEO, Supam Maheshwari said “We are delighted to partner with Fisher-Price for Mother’s Day celebration. This association is a step towards providing Indian parents with the complete range of toys which aid towards growth and child development. Fisher-Price and FirstCry are two of the most loved brands amongst parents and we aim to continue to bring joy to parents with such initiatives.”

Mattel Toys has focused its efforts around the core philosophy of Play With Purpose’ – where each toy developed by the global leader has an intrinsic benefit linked to it. The vision for Mattel toys will continue to evolve and grow as a brand that is a trusted partner for a parent and an integral aspect of every childhood.