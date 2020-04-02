Mattel launches free online playroom to entertain kids during covid-19 lockdown

Mattel is launching an online hub with information, resources and games to help kids deal with Covid-19, while tapping into the stuck-at-home audience. Mattel Playroom is a new, online resource that features activities and content from across the company’s portfolio of brands, designed to encourage kids to keep playing while handling school closures, social distancing and self isolation measures.

American Girl, Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, and Thomas & Friends all feature in content delivered across the new platform that includes play-from-home information and tips for parents and caregivers.

The Mattel Playroom will be updated weekly. At launch, the resource gives parents and caregivers easy access to content from Mattel brands including printable colouring pages and activities, free and ready-to-play games, crafting and DIY projects, animated, stop-motion and live-action videos and downloadable apps. It will also feature learning-at-home tips in partnership with The Toy Association and insights from Mattel’s play experts.

Rhode Island’s Hasbro also unveiled its new Bring Home the Fun website Monday, which features tips for family playtime, ideas for games and toys, and suggestions on how to cope with increased stress. The site includes craft projects involving Play-Doh, NERF blaster activities, and clips from the Transformers, Power Rangers and My Little Pony series.