Matt Reeves is set to replace Ben Affleck as the director for the upcoming Batman movie

It was announced just a few days back that Ben Affleck stepped down from the director’s post for the upcoming Batman movie. Now, the chair of the director has reportedly filled by Planet of Apes and Cloverfield, director, Matt Reeves.

However, Affleck will still be onboard with the project as he will be donning the mantle of Batman/Bruce Wayne in the movie. The script for the yet-untitled Batman movie has been written by Affleck and DC Films, co-head, Geoff Johns.



“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” the 44 year-old actor, Ben Affleck, wrote in his recent statement. “Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

In the upcoming movie, Affleck would be up against Joe Manganiello, who will be taking up the role of Slade Wilson or Deathstroke.

Warner Bros. Pictures also commented on the topic saying, “Warner Bros. fully supports Ben Affleck’s decision and remains committed to working with him to bring a standalone Batman picture to life.”