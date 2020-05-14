‘Matrix 4’ will be back in production from July onwards

Matrix 4 had to halt production while in Berlin due to COVID-19, and now according to report on Variety, there’s an extended plan underway to resume shooting in July. The cast members of the forthcoming Matrix film have signed a six-week extension going upto 6July. At the moment though, the start date is still uncertain.

The Matrix series began in 1999, the first film taking audiences by storm and becoming a pop culture phenomenon that spawned two sequels. The story followed a computer hacker, played by Keanu Reeves, who learns about the true nature of his reality and the ongoing war with those in control of it. The film starred Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano. The film was directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, who also returned for both sequels. Both The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions delved deeper into the truth about the Matrix and the war against the machines that threatened humanity.

The fourth Matrix film will see actors Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) and Lambert Wilson (Merovingian) reprising their roles while Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris are newcomers to the franchise. While Hugo Weaving won’t be returning as Agent Smith, iZombie actor Andrew Caldwell has joined the star-studded ensemble in an undisclosed role.The Matrix 4 is being directed by Lana Wachowski while John Wick directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch are involved in action choreography. Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have co-written the script with Wachowski.

Matrix 4 is scheduled for a 2021 release. The studio is yet to announce the exact date or if the film will be impacted by the production delay.