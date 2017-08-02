‘Mass Effect’ and ‘Anthem’ designer Corey Gaspur passes away



BioWare recently showcased the initial glimpse of their upcoming RPG, Anthem at E3, this year. However, as the news comes, Corey Gaspur, the lead designer for Anthem has passed away.

The studio announced the rather sad news over its blog saying:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and colleague Corey Gaspur.

He was a member of our team for over nine years, and worked as a designer on many of our titles, including Sonic Chronicles, Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2 and 3, and most recently Anthem.

Corey was a talented designer and an even better person. We offer our condolences to Corey’s family and everyone that knew him.We will miss you.

After joining BioWare as a designer in 2007, Gaspur’s first project was Nintendo DS role-playing game Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood, which BioWare created in collaboration with Sega. Following that, as the blog post mentions he worked on projects like Mass Effect 2 and 3.

Going ahead he moved on to take the post of lead game designer for Anthem which is due to release in 2018. Fans took to BioWare’s Twitter and Facebook to post condolences to the veteran.