Masaaki Yuasa’s ‘Night is Short, Walk On Girl’ to be teased in an US theatrical event by GKIDS

The distributor of multiple Academy Award-nominated animated features, GKIDS along with Fathom Events, brings two summer screenings of director Masaaki Yuasa’s Night is Short, Walk On Girl. The youth-comedy will follow the showing of science-fiction fantasy, Fireworks by producer Genki Kawamura (Your Name) on 3, 5 and 7 July.

The Night is Short, Walk On Girl event will also feature an exclusive interview with Yuasa, the mad genius behind Mind Game, Lu Over the Wall and Devilman Crybaby. Both the screenings will be presented in original Japanese with English subtitles.

Night is Short, Walk On Girl is a comedy about an epic night in Kyoto as a group of teens go out for a night on the town, a sophomore known only as ‘the girl with black hair’ experiences a series of surreal encounters with the local nightlife. Simultaneously, she is unaware of the romantic longings of Senpai, a fellow student who has been creating increasingly fantastic and contrived reasons to run into her, in an effort to win her heart.

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt commented, “We are proud to introduce the next animated feature in our ongoing partnership with GKIDS. Night is Short, Walk On Girl is a great opportunity for anime fans to experience new content in this space in addition to Studio Ghibli Fest and several of our other anime events.”

Presented by Fathom Events and GKIDS, Night is Short, Walk On Girl debuts in the US cinemas on Tuesday, 21 August with an encore showing the next day at 7 pm local time (both dates). The film will also receive a limited theatrical release by GKIDS starting from 22 August.