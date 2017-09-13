MarVista named exclusive international distributor for animated preschool series ‘Dream Street’

MarVista, a leading independent studio that produces, acquires and distributes premium film and television content, has been named as the exclusive international distributor for Dream Street, the BAFTA-nominated preschool series created by Platinum Films CEO and producer Nigel Stone. MarVista will debut 65 x 10’ episodes to worldwide buyers for the first time at the upcoming MIP Junior market.

Dream Street incorporates core learning principles that parents and caregivers most value, such as play, friendship, problem solving and social awareness that encourage independence, social interaction, respect, and empowerment. The gentle pace of the show and narrated storytelling is specifically developed to appeal to preschoolers.

“Dream Street exemplifies innovation in preschool programming, promoting positive core social skills to young viewers while delivering cutting-edge visuals that keep them engaged and entertained,” explained MarVista CEO Fernando Szew. “From the animation production value to the talent involved in reimagining the series for a new generation, we believe the magical quality and messaging of the series will appeal to both traditional channels and digital platforms and will resonate with young children all over the world.”

The series follows the adventures of Buddy the Magical Truck, Daisy the Police Car and their fun-loving toy-box friends as they embrace everyday challenges in a world filled with edible delights, toys and games, and fantastic gadgets- all of which come to life at Magic Time.

Platinum Films, a leading independent British production company specialising in children’s entertainment brands, has recreated the series using roto-morphing techniques. It has recomposited every shot and added new 3D animation and special FX to add dynamism and movement. It delivers a colourful, engaging look to the series while preserving its emotional warmth, charming characterisation and the physical presence that only traditional model animation can achieve.

“MarVista is the perfect partner to introduce Dream Street to the global stage,” commented Stone. “We have every confidence that Dream Street will be a huge success internationally, and we are thrilled to be working with them on this exciting preschool show.”

Filmed at England’s iconic Pinewood Studios, home to the James Bond franchise, and directed by double Academy Award-winning special FX director Brian Johnson (The Empire Strikes Back and Alien), Dream Street is narrated by British comedian Russ Abbot and also features the voice talents of Charlotte Bellamy (Emmerdale), Chris Jarvis (Show Me, Show Me), Dave Benson Phillips (Get Your Own Back) and Emma Tate (Horrid Henry).

In addition to the animated series, Platinum Films is currently developing a global consumer products program to coincide with the re-launch of the series around the world. Short-form content has also been developed for digital distribution.