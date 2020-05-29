Marvel’s ‘What If?’ teaser gives a sneak peek into Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as Hawkeye

Imagination is running amok for MCU fans after Marvel dropped a teaser of its upcoming animated project, What If?. The teaser shows a glimpse of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker suited up as Hawkeye played by Jeremy Renner in the Marvel films.

As reports suggest, What If? will feature alternate scenarios and storylines that are otherwise impossible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). For instance, one episode will look into the idea of Peggy Carter taking the serum created to make super-soldiers instead of Steve Rogers, becoming Captain Britain.

Another scenario suggests Spider-Man suiting up as Hawkeye. That too the version of Peter Parker played by Tom Holland in the MCU films. The look was first spotted by ComicBook.com.

The teaser features Holland’s Parker wearing the Hawkeye outfit, with a quiver of arrows on his back. Marvel president Kevin Feige had announced at last year’s San Diego Comic Con that original MCU actors would return to voice their own characters in What If?

Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Samuel L Jackson, and Jeremy Renner are expected to reprise their roles in this animated series. And what we might call a Freudian slip, actor Jeff Goldblum revealed that Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man will return to the MCU as well.

The rights for Spider-Man are owned by Sony, who renegotiated an agreement to feature the character in Marvel films and series, after a brief spat saw the rights revert back to Sony last year. Officially, a third Spider-Man film has been spoken about under the new terms.

While production of all Disney+ MCU shows, including the Hawkeye series, has been stalled due to the pandemic, What If? is reportedly under production.