‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ returns on Disney XD with season two

Peter Parker is back with a fresh set of web-slinging adventures for the action-packed second season of Marvel’s Spider-Man. While the superhero still can be seen in theaters in Infinity War, fans are already looking forward to the animated version of Marvel’s Spider-Man that returns to small screen in June on Disney XD.

The awaited second season follows Peter Parker in his sophomore year as a more experienced Superhero and a more confident student at what was once the intimidating Horizon High School. Picking up from the season one left off – in an epic showdown against Doc Ock, the Sinister Five, and Hobgoblin, season two will offer much higher stakes for both Peter and his heroic alter-ego, Spider-Man.

He’ll also learn how to navigate new responsibilities like working at his local newspaper, The Daily Bugle while enduring Doc Ock’s series of obstacles in the villain’s attempt to get rid of Spider-Man once and for all. The action-packed season will continue to touch on Spidey’s relatable themes, including friendship, loyalty and heroism, while staying true to its signature sense of comedy. The premiere date for the series will be announced at a later date.

Marvel’s Spider-Man (season two) has a notable voice cast including Robbie Daymond as Spider-Man, Scott Menville as Doctor Octopus, Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Melanie Minichino as Anya Corazon, Laura Bailey as Gwen Stacy, Max Mittleman as Harry Osborn, Fred Tatasciore as Max Modell, Nancy Linari as Aunt May, Patton Oswalt as Uncle Ben, Alastair Duncan as Vulture, and Bob Joles as the short-tempered boss of The Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson.

Disney XD senior vice president of programming and general manager Marc Buhaj commented, “We’re proud of our partnership with Marvel Animation and look forward to premiering more adventure storytelling, through the lens of some of the world’s most prominent Super Heroes, for years to come.”

Other guest stars lined up for the second season are Sofia Carson (Descendants), Booboo Stewart (Descendants), Nathaniel Potvin (MECH-X4), NASCAR racer Ryan Blaney and social media sensation Teala Dunn.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Season 2 will join the previously-announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout and Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest which will be returning to Disney XD with new seasons in 2018.

“We are tremendously proud of our animated series on Disney XD. We look forward to continuing our relationship with them including fresh new seasons of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest, and Marvel’s Spider-Man which will air through 2019. As we continue to produce in the animation space, we are constantly looking to expand our footprint with projects such as the highly-anticipated ‘Marvel Rising,’ and a second season of ‘Marvel Super Hero Adventures.’ Additionally, we are pleased with the continual growth of Marvel HQ on YouTube Kids, which features library favorites and premiere episodes of Marvel Super Hero Adventures and the Marvel Funko animated shorts, as well as upcoming original content,” Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley added.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man Season 2 has a fantastic creative team ofa executive producers Alan Fine (Marvel’s The Avengers), Joe Quesada (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), Dan Buckley (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), Cort Lane (Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man, Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), and Eric Radomski (Spawn, Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), co-executive producers Stan Lee (Spider-Man) and Marsha Griffin (Transformers Prime), supervising producers Kevin Burke and Chris ‘Doc’ Wyatt (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble, Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man), consulting producer Dan Slott (Spider-Man: Big Time, The Superior Spider-Man) and supervising director Philip Pignotti (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble).