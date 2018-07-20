Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ season 2 returns to Netflix

Marvel announced that Iron Fist is returning to Netflix for its second season on 7 September. The announcement was made at this year’s ongoing San Diego Comic-Con and it was made through a short teaser that exhibited Danny Rand in a fight on the streets of the New York City.

According to the teaser, it seems that the city is up for some sort of conflict, and it is the moral duty of Rand to protect his new home. While the first season of Iron Fist was among the most watched shows, it didn’t go well with the critics as they indicated it has boring action scenes, poor characterisation, and grim editing. With the new show, Marvel is expected to consider those criticisms and improve the quality to leave back positive feedback from the critics this season.

Iron Fist is returning with its solo series after his adventures in the popular Netflix show, The Defenders. And here’s the full synopsis from Netflix:

Iron Fist Season 2 features Danny Rand (Finn Jones) as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is.

This season, Danny has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity and he must conquer his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).

Watch Marvel’s Iron First season 2 trailer here: