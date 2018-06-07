Marvel’s gamma-irradiated monster returns becoming immortal

Two years ago, Bruce Banner died taking with him his super-hero side—Incredible Hulk. And then suddenly, Bruce Banner comes back, and brings the Hulk with him—but death changes a person, and he becomes a monster with vengeance that can never die.

When Stan Lee and Jack Kirby first created the character, the Incredible Hulk lasted for only six issues. Thus, it never lightened a thought at that time that the word “immortal” would ever be attached with this character. Decades later, the hulk is still alive and arriving in the latest chapter in the Green Goliath’s career in Immortal Hulk #1. Additionally, the climax in the recently released Avengers movie where hulk survives plants a seed of question in the minds of viewers. Eventually, Ewing and Bennett decides to disclose the newly added element of terror to the unstoppable monster that’s become unkillable in their latest edition.

This week’s Immortal Hulk #1, written by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett, takes that heritage in its muscle-bound green arms and embraces it tightly, taking Hulk back to his horrifying roots. In this edition of the Immortal Hulk #1, we get to witness fallout of a gas-station robbery gone wrong, which leaves three people dead: Bruce, the cashier, and a 12 year old girl. Perhaps, taking a bleak influence from his newly found ability, the hulk covertly never actually dies.

“Is he man or monster” is the theme commonly explored throughout the character’s existence. Bruce continues to struggle with that very question, as he always has, just as The Hulk continues to relish in his strength. The difference is the Hulk’s ability to power with a new level of brutality and destruction.

It’s not all about violence, though, nor is the issue entirely a tribute to Lee and Kirby. Ewing also channels the psychological feel, as well as the human drama, at the very same time introducing a potential new supporting character.

He’s been incredible, indestructible, and now he is immortal. Immortal Hulk #1 is an edgy and exhilarating start to the character’s next saga, and one that truly offers something new and different.