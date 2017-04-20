Marvel’s ‘Cloak and Dagger’ seems less on heroic action and more on teenage complexities

While there have been a lot of speculations on what to expect from the Cloak and Dagger series when it was announced last April. Now the first trailer has dropped of the 10-episode series which will air on Freeform, the network formerly known as ABC Family.

The series is based on Marvel’s cult classic from the 1980s. From the trailer, which is set in the backdrop of post-Katrina New Orleans, it seems that the series will be less on flashing heroics and more on a pair of young-adults (with superpowers) coping through life.

The two characters Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson, come from totally different backgrounds and have had their share of grim experiences in life. They fall in love and the story pretty much makes that the central theme of the show on how they pass through the complexities together.

The trailer focuses on the backgrounds of the protagonists, like how it is to be a young black man and how it is to be a young white woman in modern America.

Tandy Bowen, played by Olivia Holt has the ability to shoot daggers of light at will and Tyrone Johnson played by Aubrey Joseph has the ability to engulf beings into darkness. Hence the title: ‘Cloak and Dagger’.

The series is set to air sometime early in 2018.