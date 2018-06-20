Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ wins big at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV awards

The 2018 edition of the MTV Movie and TV Awards came to pass and Marvel’s Black Panther stamped its authority on the gala evening by taking home several silverware in various categories.

The MCU blockbuster clinched the biggest category of best movie, with the King of Wakanda T’Challa, Chadwick Boseman himself bagging two awards for the best performance in a movie and also for the best hero. The Ryan Coogler directed actioner was a standout in several aspects, and the wily super villain Erik Killmonger was widely acclaimed too. Played by Michael B. Jordan, the Creed star won the award for portraying the baddie in the best villain category.

Among the TV shows in the reckoning, Stranger Things shone bright at the awards, bagging the best show honor as well as best performance in a show for Mille Bobbie Brown’s Eleven. Noah Schnapp’s portrayal of Will Byers earned the 13-year old the most frightened performance award. The season 2 finale’s Snow Ball dance between Mile Wheeler and Eleven to The Police’s Every Breath You Take song won the best musical moment award.

Comic-book inspired movies and shows reigned supreme at the event, bagging 7 awards in a total of 17 categories. DCU’s biggest hit Wonder Woman also bagged an award, as it’s ‘No man’s land’ sequence was adjudged the best fight scene, while Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt received the Generation award.