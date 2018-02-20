Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ rewrites history with record-breaking $192 million opening

Even days before its release, Marvel’s Black Panther was all the rage. The Chadwick Boseman-starrer set the fanbase abuzz with its enticing clips in a teaser spree and now upon its much-anticipated release, the tremors have spilled all over the box-office with a highest grossing opening weekend in North America, raking in $192 million in ticket sales.

Having already made a dent in the pop-culture with its all-black cast in a narrative spawned across the African soil, Black Panther is now rampaging through the pages of history books with a monumental start to its theatrical run. The latest product of the MCU also eclipsed Deadpool for the best opening ever by a movie in the region, now only trailing behind Star Wars: A Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jurassic World and The Avengers.

Black Panther isn’t just a commercial success already, but garnered rave reviews from critics all over, while its Rotten Tomatoes rating of a stunning 97 per cent further accentuates how it resonated with the fans alike.

Apparently, Disney is expecting a $250 million collection over the four-day weekend domestically, even though the global figures stand at $361 million already.

It’s pretty evident that the fanfare around the movie is unprecedented and rightly so, for the Black Panther isn’t like any other conventional superhero from the bandwagon. The valorisation of the otherwise unpretentious African culture has given it a refreshing look; breathing new life into the genre altogether. Throw in the terrific cast that ably support that, and the cake is perfectly iced.

And as a matter of fact, Black Panther also witnessed the highest opening for a February release and it’s also the biggest launch for a solo superhero film, ever!