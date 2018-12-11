Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ bags 12 nominations at Critics’ Choice Awards; ‘Infinity War’ nominated for Best Action Movie

Marvel’s Black Panther wasn’t only a box-office hit, but also a monstrous cultural phenomenon that resonated with the viewers world over. And having had it’s coffer floweth over with a multitude of awards and honors already, the MCU blockbuster is gearing up for some more: Black Panther has received an unprecedented 12 nominations at the upcoming Critics’ Choice Awards.

Categories include ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Action Movie’, ‘Best Visual Effects’, whilst the movie’s amazing rendition of music has garnered nominations too.

Here’s complete list of nominations:

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor (Michael B. Jordan)

Best Action Movie

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Adapted Screenplay – Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole

Best Cinematography

Best Production Design

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Song – All the Stars by Kendrick Lamar

Best Score – Ludwig Goransson

These nominations follow hot on the coat-tails of the Golden Globe Awards, where Black Panther received three nominations, including the Best Picture.

However, the Marvel production faces competition in two of its categories at the Critics Choice from its own cohort and magnum opus Avengers: Infinity War, which has bagged two nominations of its own – Best Action Movie and Best Visual Effects.

Infinity War marked the start of culmination of a decade-long MCU saga, bringing together almost every superhero ever introduced by Marvel Studios, whilst also featuring some of the most captivating visual effects.

Combined, both these movies grossed over $3 billion at the global box-office this year, marking one of the most successful years for the MCU in its 10-year history.

The twenty-fourth Critics’ Choice Awards will be presented at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, California, on 13 January 2019.